Tots Create

Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers can join us in the galleries to enjoy playful looking and listening games, songs and colorful storytelling. Then, roll up your sleeves and enjoy some creative discovery time, using everyday materials to nurture your young artist’s individualism, dreams and vision. Art smocks are provided, but please dress for an inspirational mess. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 10:30 a.m.-noon. $5-$10. akronartmuseum.org