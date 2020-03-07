Tots Create

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers can join us in the galleries to enjoy playful looking and listening games, songs and colorful storytelling. Then, roll up your sleeves and enjoy some creative discovery time, using everyday materials to nurture your young artist’s individualism, dreams and vision. Art smocks are provided, but please dress for an inspirational mess. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 10:30 a.m.-noon. $5-$10. akronartmuseum.org

Info

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Tags

