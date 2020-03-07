Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers can join us in the galleries to enjoy playful looking and listening games, songs and colorful storytelling. Then, roll up your sleeves and enjoy some creative discovery time, using everyday materials to nurture your young artist’s individualism, dreams and vision. Art smocks are provided, but please dress for an inspirational mess. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 10:30 a.m.-noon. $5-$10. akronartmuseum.org
Tots Create
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“In My Life” A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatThree Dog Night
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
Friday
-
Charity & FundraisersBow Wow Bingo
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicTorchsongs Transformed
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatFirst Friday Family Movie: “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatThe Golden Dragon Acrobats present Cirque Ziva
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatTots Create
-
-
Festivals & FairsAuthors at the Falls: A Downtown Literary Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatCanton Ballet’s Touchdowns and Tutus Fundraiser
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatHistory of Juliette Gordon Low
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSunset Prairie Hike
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatRend Collective: “The Revival Anthem World Tour”
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatApollo’s Fire presents O Jerusalem! Crossroads of Three Faiths
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & That“The Howard Jones Acoustic Trio Tour” featuring Nick Beggs, Robin Boult & Rachael Sage
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Saint Joan”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: