Artists ages 7 and over can learn to be more observant in this workshop that instructs on how to look at the world when creating art. Discuss tools and techniques for better and more realistic observations of the world around you. Fee includes all materials. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 1-3 p.m. $20. akronartworks.com