11th annual Crafty Mart

to Google Calendar - 11th annual Crafty Mart - 2019-11-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 11th annual Crafty Mart - 2019-11-30 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 11th annual Crafty Mart - 2019-11-30 10:00:00 iCalendar - 11th annual Crafty Mart - 2019-11-30 10:00:00

Bounce Innovation Hub 526 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44331

This year, the event will be hosted at the Crafty Mart headquarters, with over 70 local makers under one roof. Plans are already underway to make this the biggest, best Crafty Mart you’ve ever seen. Bounce Innovation Hub, 526 S. Main St., Akron. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. facebook.com/events/1275000979325862/

Info

Bounce Innovation Hub 526 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44331 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - 11th annual Crafty Mart - 2019-11-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 11th annual Crafty Mart - 2019-11-30 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 11th annual Crafty Mart - 2019-11-30 10:00:00 iCalendar - 11th annual Crafty Mart - 2019-11-30 10:00:00

Tags

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

November 27, 2019

Thursday

November 28, 2019

Friday

November 29, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Saturday

November 30, 2019

Sunday

December 1, 2019

Monday

December 2, 2019

Tuesday

December 3, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail