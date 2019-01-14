When a composer comes up with a good musical motif, can he use it more than once? Beethoven, it seems, recycled the same tune in several works, as guests learn from M. J. Albacete, adjunct professor at Kent State University Stark Campus and executive director emeritus of the Canton Museum of Art. This series of free discussions brings you closer to the music with a different topic and speaker each month. Bring a lunch; the Canton Symphony Orchestra provides light desserts and coffee. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. Noon. Free. cantonsymphony.org
ConverZations: Beethoven and the Art of “Recycling” Music
Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio
