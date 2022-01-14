The Thor Platter Trio

Born and raised in Buffalo, singer-songwriter Thor Platter received a good dose of classic rock as a youth when his sister introduced him to her record collection. Her Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan albums served to influence Thor took while he forged his own songwriting style, built around a strong vocal style and a great group of musicians backing him up. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $15. peninsulahistory.org
