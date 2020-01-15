Kinderealm: Birds in Winter

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Children ages 3 to 6 and their adult companions can learn about birds in winter. Each program includes a craft and short hike. Make other arrangements for younger children unable to remain in infant seats or strollers. Registration begins Jan. 7. For times and locations, visit summitmetroparks.org.

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
