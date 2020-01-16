Margaret Atwood's “Alias Grace”

to Google Calendar - Margaret Atwood's “Alias Grace” - 2020-01-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Margaret Atwood's “Alias Grace” - 2020-01-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Margaret Atwood's “Alias Grace” - 2020-01-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Margaret Atwood's “Alias Grace” - 2020-01-16 00:00:00

Weathervane Playhouse 1301 Weathervane Lane, , Akron, Ohio

Margaret Atwood's “Alias Grace”

This play tells the true story of an Irish immigrant who worked as a household maid in the mid-1800s and was later convicted of murder. Although set in another era, it speaks specifically and almost uncannily to today's audiences, addressing issues like the reception of immigrants, the predatory nature of the powerful and how those in power conspire to keep their crimes hidden. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $11-$23. For tickets and showtimes, visit weathervaneplayhouse.com.

Info

Weathervane Playhouse 1301 Weathervane Lane, , Akron, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Margaret Atwood's “Alias Grace” - 2020-01-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Margaret Atwood's “Alias Grace” - 2020-01-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Margaret Atwood's “Alias Grace” - 2020-01-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Margaret Atwood's “Alias Grace” - 2020-01-16 00:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

January 16, 2020

Friday

January 17, 2020

Saturday

January 18, 2020

Sunday

January 19, 2020

Monday

January 20, 2020

Tuesday

January 21, 2020

Wednesday

January 22, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser