Margaret Atwood's “Alias Grace”

This play tells the true story of an Irish immigrant who worked as a household maid in the mid-1800s and was later convicted of murder. Although set in another era, it speaks specifically and almost uncannily to today's audiences, addressing issues like the reception of immigrants, the predatory nature of the powerful and how those in power conspire to keep their crimes hidden. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $11-$23. For tickets and showtimes, visit weathervaneplayhouse.com.