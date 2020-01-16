1/16 Divergent Sounds Series: Jazz Fusion Meets the Symphony featuring J. T.’s Electric Blackout% Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. Receive free admission with donation of a gently used musical instrument for the Summit’s Music Alive Program. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $15. For discounts, visit cantonsymphony.org.