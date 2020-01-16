Divergent Sounds Series: Jazz Fusion Meets the Symphony featuring J. T.’s Electric Blackout

to Google Calendar - Divergent Sounds Series: Jazz Fusion Meets the Symphony featuring J. T.’s Electric Blackout - 2020-01-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Divergent Sounds Series: Jazz Fusion Meets the Symphony featuring J. T.’s Electric Blackout - 2020-01-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Divergent Sounds Series: Jazz Fusion Meets the Symphony featuring J. T.’s Electric Blackout - 2020-01-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - Divergent Sounds Series: Jazz Fusion Meets the Symphony featuring J. T.’s Electric Blackout - 2020-01-16 19:30:00

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio

1/16 Divergent Sounds Series: Jazz Fusion Meets the Symphony featuring J. T.’s Electric Blackout% Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. Receive free admission with donation of a gently used musical instrument for the Summit’s Music Alive Program. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $15. For discounts, visit cantonsymphony.org.

Info

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, The Divergent Sounds Series, This & That
to Google Calendar - Divergent Sounds Series: Jazz Fusion Meets the Symphony featuring J. T.’s Electric Blackout - 2020-01-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Divergent Sounds Series: Jazz Fusion Meets the Symphony featuring J. T.’s Electric Blackout - 2020-01-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Divergent Sounds Series: Jazz Fusion Meets the Symphony featuring J. T.’s Electric Blackout - 2020-01-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - Divergent Sounds Series: Jazz Fusion Meets the Symphony featuring J. T.’s Electric Blackout - 2020-01-16 19:30:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

January 16, 2020

Friday

January 17, 2020

Saturday

January 18, 2020

Sunday

January 19, 2020

Monday

January 20, 2020

Tuesday

January 21, 2020

Wednesday

January 22, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser