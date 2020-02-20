Divergent Sounds Series: Pop Rock Meets the Symphony with Broken Transmitter

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio

1/16 Divergent Sounds Series: Pop Rock Meets the Symphony featuring Broken Transmitter% Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. Receive free admission with donation of a gently used musical instrument for the Summit’s Music Alive Program. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $15. For discounts, visit cantonsymphony.org.

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio
