Wedding Dress Exhibition Opening

McKinley Museum 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW, Canton, Ohio 44708

The Keller Gallery at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will sparkle and shine for a new exhibition called “Tying the Knot.” This exhibition, featuring more than 20 wedding dresses from the Museum’s permanent collection dating from the 1880s to the 1980s, will open with a reception and a champagne toast. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive, NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Free. mckinleymuseum.org

