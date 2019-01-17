“Almost, Maine”

Weathervane Playhouse 1301 Weathervane Lane, , Akron, Ohio

“Almost, Maine”

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place so far north, it's almost not in the United States. It's almost in Canada. And it's not quite a town because its residents never got around to getting organized, so it almost doesn't exist. This series of nine amiably absurdist vignettes about love with a touch of good-natured magical realism will warm your heart in the middle of a cold winter's night. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $11-$22. For tickets and showtimes, visit weathervaneplayhouse.com.

Info
Weathervane Playhouse 1301 Weathervane Lane, , Akron, Ohio View Map
