Astronomy for Beginners: Getting Started

Liberty Park Nature Center 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, Ohio

Has the night sky ever intimidated you, but you would like to learn more about it? Join a naturalist to learn the basics of astronomy and start your exploration of the world beyond. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Liberty Park Nature Center 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg, Ohio
