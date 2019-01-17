Book Club: Reading Under the Roof Cloud

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Explore the genre of afrofuturism and the artwork of Jeff Donaldson as you explore the novella “Binti” by Nnedi Okorafor with guest moderator Bronlynn Thurman, local science fiction and art aficionado. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 6 p.m. Free. akronartmusuem.org

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
