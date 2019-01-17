Divergent Sounds Series: Roots Rock Meets the Symphony

Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. This month’s featured band is the Ohio Weather Band from Alliance. Free admission with donation of a gently used musical instrument for the Summit’s Music Alive Program. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $10. or Free with a donation of a gently used musical instrument. cantonsymphony.org