Divergent Sounds Series: Roots Rock Meets the Symphony

to Google Calendar - Divergent Sounds Series: Roots Rock Meets the Symphony - 2019-01-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Divergent Sounds Series: Roots Rock Meets the Symphony - 2019-01-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Divergent Sounds Series: Roots Rock Meets the Symphony - 2019-01-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - Divergent Sounds Series: Roots Rock Meets the Symphony - 2019-01-17 19:30:00

Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio

Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. This month’s featured band is the Ohio Weather Band from Alliance. Free admission with donation of a gently used musical instrument for the Summit’s Music Alive Program. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. 7:30 p.m. $10. or Free with a donation of a gently used musical instrument. cantonsymphony.org

Info
Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2323 17th St. NW, , Canton, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Divergent Sounds Series: Roots Rock Meets the Symphony - 2019-01-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Divergent Sounds Series: Roots Rock Meets the Symphony - 2019-01-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Divergent Sounds Series: Roots Rock Meets the Symphony - 2019-01-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - Divergent Sounds Series: Roots Rock Meets the Symphony - 2019-01-17 19:30:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Friday

January 18, 2019

Saturday

January 19, 2019

Sunday

January 20, 2019

Monday

January 21, 2019

Tuesday

January 22, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail