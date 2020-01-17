Inlet Dance Theatre presents Dominic Moore-Dunson's "The Black Card Project"

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This family-friendly show aims to impart hope, raise awareness and open dialogue about the narrow definition of the black identity. While specific to the black cultural experience, the show holds universal themes of individuality, belonging and perseverance. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. $10-$35. akroncivic.com

