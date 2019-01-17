Louisville’s Ahh Gallery’s Three-Person Show Opening

The Ahh Gallery will be featuring Denise Ramey of Sebring, Russ Hench of Canton and Marjorie Lutes of Uniontown. Ramey began taking painting classes where she found her love for acrylics. Hench is a landscape designer by trade and a mixed media artist by passion. Lutes is a graduate from the University of Akron, where she was an instruction in Art Education. The Ahh Gallery, 120 E. Main St., Louisville. 5-8 p.m. louisvilleartandhistory.org