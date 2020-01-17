Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service: Making Seed Balls

Martin Luther King Jr. continues to inspire communities with the work he did half a century ago. In his honor, make seed balls with native, pollinator-friendly plant species that can be planted during spring in areas lacking vegetation. Dress for a mess. Bring an empty egg carton to transport finished seed balls. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org