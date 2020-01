Voices in the Valley presents April Verch

For over two decades, this fiddler, singer-songwriter and step dancer has been recording and captivating listeners worldwide. The Ottawa Valley native has garnered praise from NPR, Rolling Stone and more for her fresh and feisty approach to deep North Americana. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 8 p.m. $18-$23. peninsulahistory.org