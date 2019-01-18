“The Wall Live Extravaganza”: A Pink Floyd Tribute

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Using elements of the Pink Floyd Movie, plus the legendary concerts staged in New York and London in 1981 and Roger Waters own production at the Berlin Wall in 1990, “The Wall Live Extravaganza” has created a live theatrical rock spectacle unlike anything previously seen. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $28-$58. livenation.com

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
