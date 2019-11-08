Jilly’s Music Room presents Walking in Circles

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

With a mixture of classic and southern rock in their souls, this band from Wadsworth brings to the stage a great mix of covers and originals heavily influenced by blues rock, ‘70s Southern rock and ‘80s hair bands. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
