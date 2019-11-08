With a mixture of classic and southern rock in their souls, this band from Wadsworth brings to the stage a great mix of covers and originals heavily influenced by blues rock, ‘70s Southern rock and ‘80s hair bands. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com
Jilly’s Music Room presents Walking in Circles
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatStark County Artists Exhibition Opening Reception
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & That14th annual Taste of Vintage
-
-
Business & CareerDigital Marketing Workshop For Small Business Owners
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkSip and Play: Game Night!
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Seussical Jr.”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Art & Exhibitions Christkindl Markt Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatThe 48th annual Christkindl Markt
-
-
Events in The 330Explorer Day
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatThe Kent Stage presents Walkin' with Cash
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & FamilyHoliday Mart by Weaver Industries
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatHiking Spree Shield Assistance
-
-
Fashion & Trunk Shows Kids & Family This & ThatDowntown CF Vintage Day
-
Sunday
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & FamilyHoliday Mart by Weaver Industries
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatMagical Theatre Co. presents “Ohio Heroes”
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told”
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicArts @ Holy Trinity: Boston Virtuosi
-
Monday
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatPenguin Palooza
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
-
-
Akron Life in Cleveland Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatNominations Being Accepted for $36,000 Teen Changemakers Awards
-
Tuesday
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatPenguin Palooza
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
-
-
Akron Life in Cleveland Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatNominations Being Accepted for $36,000 Teen Changemakers Awards
-
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsOPEN PROJECTOR NIGHT
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsOPEN PROJECTOR NIGHT
-
-
Theater & DanceThe Merchant of Venice
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: