Lunch with Benjamin Zander

The music director of the Boston Philharmonic is the featured speaker at a luncheon presented by the Akron Symphony Guild and open to the public. Maestro Benjamin Zander leads the Akron Symphony as guest conductor Jan. 19 with a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. Tickets include lunch and Maestro Zander’s presentation. Registration is required. Fairlawn Country Club, 200 N. Wheaton Road, Akron. 11:30 a.m. $35. akronsymphony.org