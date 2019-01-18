Lunch with Benjamin Zander

to Google Calendar - Lunch with Benjamin Zander - 2019-01-18 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lunch with Benjamin Zander - 2019-01-18 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lunch with Benjamin Zander - 2019-01-18 11:30:00 iCalendar - Lunch with Benjamin Zander - 2019-01-18 11:30:00

Fairlawn Country Club 200 N. Wheaton Road, Akron, Ohio

The music director of the Boston Philharmonic is the featured speaker at a luncheon presented by the Akron Symphony Guild and open to the public. Maestro Benjamin Zander leads the Akron Symphony as guest conductor Jan. 19 with a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. Tickets include lunch and Maestro Zander’s presentation. Registration is required. Fairlawn Country Club, 200 N. Wheaton Road, Akron. 11:30 a.m. $35. akronsymphony.org

Info
Fairlawn Country Club 200 N. Wheaton Road, Akron, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Lunch with Benjamin Zander - 2019-01-18 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lunch with Benjamin Zander - 2019-01-18 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lunch with Benjamin Zander - 2019-01-18 11:30:00 iCalendar - Lunch with Benjamin Zander - 2019-01-18 11:30:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Friday

January 18, 2019

Saturday

January 19, 2019

Sunday

January 20, 2019

Monday

January 21, 2019

Tuesday

January 22, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail