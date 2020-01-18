Mlk Celebration Concert: “Music of George Benson” with Hubb’s Groove featuring Dan Wilson

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Renowned smooth and soul jazz group, Hubb's Groove, returns with their annual concert celebration honoring the life and legacy of Civil Rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., featuring the music of jazz guitar icon, George Benson, with special guest, Dan Wilson. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. blujazzakron.com

10363985_291863340988191_8870290598549334919_n.jpg
BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
