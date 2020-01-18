Renowned smooth and soul jazz group, Hubb's Groove, returns with their annual concert celebration honoring the life and legacy of Civil Rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., featuring the music of jazz guitar icon, George Benson, with special guest, Dan Wilson. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. blujazzakron.com
Mlk Celebration Concert: “Music of George Benson” with Hubb’s Groove featuring Dan Wilson
BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatMargaret Atwood's “Alias Grace”
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatA Gluttonous Affair
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatWedding Dress Exhibition Opening
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicLessons in Love
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Shrek: The Musical”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatMartin Luther King Jr. Day of Service: Making Seed Balls
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatInlet Dance Theatre presents Dominic Moore-Dunson's "The Black Card Project"
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents April Verch
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatMozart and Mahler
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatMlk Celebration Concert: “Music of George Benson” with Hubb’s Groove featuring Dan Wilson
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatCharlie Wilson
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatCharlie Wilson
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatOpen Studio: Winter Lanterns
-
-
Events in The 330MLK Lecture with Representative Emilia Sykes
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatDinosaur World
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatMartin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Home & GardenCooking at Cabinet-S-Top
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Shrek: The Musical”
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatMargaret Atwood's “Alias Grace”
-
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatTuesday Musical presents Venezuela's Gabriela Montero
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Shrek: The Musical”
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatMargaret Atwood's “Alias Grace”
-
-
Theater & DanceMatt's First (Real) Thanksgiving
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSolo at Sarah's Vineyard
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Shrek: The Musical”
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatMargaret Atwood's “Alias Grace”
-
-
Theater & DanceMatt's First (Real) Thanksgiving
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: