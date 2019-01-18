The Club @ the Civic Presents: Linda Ronstadt Tribute with Rachel Brown

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Experience two sets of the best of Linda Ronstadt with Cleveland’s Rachel Brown and the Beatnik Playboys. Ronstadt is known for singing in a variety of genres that include rock, country, light opera and Latin. Her career included 30 studio albums and 11 Grammy Awards. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
