Join an evening with Keith Furry, well-known national Johnny Cash tribute artist, to celebrate the life and music of an American icon with an unforgettable tribute to “The Man in Black.” The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 7:30 p.m. $25-$40. thekentstage.com
The Kent Stage presents Walkin' with Cash
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
Thursday
-
