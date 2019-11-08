The Kent Stage presents Walkin' with Cash

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Join an evening with Keith Furry, well-known national Johnny Cash tribute artist, to celebrate the life and music of an American icon with an unforgettable tribute to “The Man in Black.” The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 7:30 p.m. $25-$40. thekentstage.com

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240
