Curtains! Akron's Mystery Dinner Theatre: “The Last Voyage”

The engagement cruise around the Mediterranean Sea took a dive when someone started leaking secrets. The Captain went down, but not with the ship. Who will Gale Storm land next? Or has Ty Tannick sunk to a new low? Enjoy the sites of Morocco, The French Riviera, the Greek Isles and exquisite Italian cuisine. Spaghetti Warehouse, 510 S. Main St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. $50. getawaywithmurdermystery.weebly.com/curtains.html