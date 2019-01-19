Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series: Harpeth Rising

Happy Days Lodge 500 W. Streetsboro Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

These three classically trained musicians play original music as intricately arranged as a string quartet, lyrically rooted in the singer/songwriter tradition and wrapped in three-part vocal harmonies reminiscent of both Appalachia and Medieval Europe. Happy Days Lodge, 500 W. Streetsboro Street, State Route 303, Peninsula. 8 p.m. $10-$21. conservancyforcvnp.org/concerts

Happy Days Lodge 500 W. Streetsboro Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
