Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World in this interactive new show for all the family. Grab your compass and join an intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favorite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan and Segnosaurus, to name a few. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 3 p.m. $28-$38. uakron.edu