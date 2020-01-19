Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World in this interactive new show for all the family. Grab your compass and join an intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favorite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan and Segnosaurus, to name a few. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 3 p.m. $28-$38. uakron.edu
Dinosaur World
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Thursday
-
