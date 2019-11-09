Maps Veterans Celebration VII

MAPS Air Museum 2260 International Pkwy, North Canton, Ohio 44720

Join this annual Veterans Day program and buffet to honor local veterans. The event includes the unveiling of additional feathers to the Fallen Feathers Memorial of Ohio display, and the presentation and dedication of the recently refurbished F-16 that honors pilot Lt. Col. Kevin “Sonny” Sonnenberg, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2007. Registration is required. Maps Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway, North Canton. 4:30-8 p.m. $20. mapsairmuseum.org

MAPS Air Museum 2260 International Pkwy, North Canton, Ohio 44720
