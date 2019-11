Make your own Warhol-inspired print or painting, soup cans and all. Create like the masters, learn techniques, a touch of art history and leave with your own interpretation of their style. Registration is required. Fee includes one drink and all materials. This event is for adults 21 and over. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 7-9 p.m. $25. akronartworks.com