Tchaikovsky No. 4

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

A journey into the heart of Russian repertoire begins with Mussorgsky’s evocation of dawn on the Moscow River. Prokofiev’s popular concerto abounds in rhythmic vitality and Slavic lyricism. With the Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in the hands of Maestro Zander, you can expect an utterly fresh reading of a well-loved masterwork. The University of Akron, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $18.50-$60. akronsymphony.org

