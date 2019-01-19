The Clairvoyants: World Champions of Mentalism

The Clairvoyants are the massively popular telepathic duo and real-life couple, Thommy Ten and Amelie van Tass, who realized their psychic connection early on and mastered their craft with audiences across the globe. Their show consists of segments from their TV performances as well as engaging audience participation. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $29-$58. hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com