The Kent Stage presents Keller Williams Petty Grass featuring the Hillbenders% Petty Grass is the bluegrass version of Tom Petty hits, which lend themselves quite easily to bluegrass. By the end of the night, the audience will more than likely be singing in harmony. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$35. thekentstage.com

