The Kent Stage presents Keller Williams Petty Grass featuring the Hillbenders% Petty Grass is the bluegrass version of Tom Petty hits, which lend themselves quite easily to bluegrass. By the end of the night, the audience will more than likely be singing in harmony. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$35. thekentstage.com

to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Keller Williams Petty Grass featuring the Hillbenders% Petty Grass is the bluegrass version of Tom Petty hits, which lend themselves quite easily to bluegrass. By the end of the night, the audience will more than likely be singing in harmony. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$35. thekentstage.com - 2019-01-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Keller Williams Petty Grass featuring the Hillbenders% Petty Grass is the bluegrass version of Tom Petty hits, which lend themselves quite easily to bluegrass. By the end of the night, the audience will more than likely be singing in harmony. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$35. thekentstage.com - 2019-01-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Keller Williams Petty Grass featuring the Hillbenders% Petty Grass is the bluegrass version of Tom Petty hits, which lend themselves quite easily to bluegrass. By the end of the night, the audience will more than likely be singing in harmony. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$35. thekentstage.com - 2019-01-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Keller Williams Petty Grass featuring the Hillbenders% Petty Grass is the bluegrass version of Tom Petty hits, which lend themselves quite easily to bluegrass. By the end of the night, the audience will more than likely be singing in harmony. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$35. thekentstage.com - 2019-01-19 20:00:00

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Petty Grass is the bluegrass version of Tom Petty hits, which lend themselves quite easily to bluegrass. By the end of the night, the audience will more than likely be singing in harmony. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$35. thekentstage.com

Info
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Keller Williams Petty Grass featuring the Hillbenders% Petty Grass is the bluegrass version of Tom Petty hits, which lend themselves quite easily to bluegrass. By the end of the night, the audience will more than likely be singing in harmony. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$35. thekentstage.com - 2019-01-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Keller Williams Petty Grass featuring the Hillbenders% Petty Grass is the bluegrass version of Tom Petty hits, which lend themselves quite easily to bluegrass. By the end of the night, the audience will more than likely be singing in harmony. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$35. thekentstage.com - 2019-01-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kent Stage presents Keller Williams Petty Grass featuring the Hillbenders% Petty Grass is the bluegrass version of Tom Petty hits, which lend themselves quite easily to bluegrass. By the end of the night, the audience will more than likely be singing in harmony. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$35. thekentstage.com - 2019-01-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Kent Stage presents Keller Williams Petty Grass featuring the Hillbenders% Petty Grass is the bluegrass version of Tom Petty hits, which lend themselves quite easily to bluegrass. By the end of the night, the audience will more than likely be singing in harmony. The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $30-$35. thekentstage.com - 2019-01-19 20:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Friday

January 18, 2019

Saturday

January 19, 2019

Sunday

January 20, 2019

Monday

January 21, 2019

Tuesday

January 22, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail