The Land of Ozz: The Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Experience

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The Land of Ozz show focuses on the classic Randy Rhoads era of the “Blizzard of Ozz” and “Diary Of A Madman” albums, as well as some gems from the later Ozzy period and even a few Sabbath tunes. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
