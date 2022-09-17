Join Pittsburgh Fashion Week, the Global Bond Society, and KS Champagne Lifestyle for the 11th Annual James Bond Soiree, which celebrates the luxury lifestyle of James Bond, while benefiting Animal Friends and their fight to ensure a humane and compassionate future for all animal companions. The internationally recognized event is known for creating an experience of intrigue, high-profile networking, and curated entertainment, designed to tantalize the mind and the senses. This year is a very special 60th anniversary of the James Bond films and will feature holographic visuals, the world’s longest human-passenger drone, a Bond girl fashion show, DJs spinning Bond-inspired remixes, 007-themed cocktails, casino games, declassified missions, exotic performers, a VIP-only James Bond Immersion Experience, and, as usual, a few celebrity appearances. The event brings together a mix of CEOs, high net worth influencers, young professionals, and fantastically interesting people for guests to mix and mingle with, using champagne cocktails and 007 as the catalysts!