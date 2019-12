Kids Creative Playdate

Make a date to celebrate your little scribbler’s creative side in a sensory-rich space where everyday materials provide fuel for imagination. Art smocks are provided. This activity is best for children ages 12 months to 5 years old. Registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St, Akron. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $12, free for members. akronartmuseum.org