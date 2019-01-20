Akron Zoo’s 33rd annual Snow Bowl

Stonehedge Entertainment 580 E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44310

This event is a fun, action-packed bowling competition for families and local organizations, including visits from Akron Zoo animal ambassadors and emcees from Rubber City Radio. Money raised funds the Akron Zoo’s mission to support conservation and education programs, along with the care of the animals. Stonehedge Entertainment, 580 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $5-$20. For information, visit akronzoo.org.

Stonehedge Entertainment 580 E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44310
