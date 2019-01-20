CVSR’s Superheroes on the Train

Join an afternoon on the train to listen to stories, sing songs, and enjoy a sweet treat! On board you will have the opportunity to receive autographs and take pictures with your favorite superheroes. All tickets include a cookies and choice of juice or water. Passengers are encouraged to dress in their best “hero” attire. Peninsula Depot, 1630 Mill St. W., Peninsula. 12:40 p.m.-2:05 p.m. $35. cvsr.com