Join an afternoon on the train to listen to stories, sing songs, and enjoy a sweet treat! On board you will have the opportunity to receive autographs and take pictures with your favorite superheroes. All tickets include a cookies and choice of juice or water. Passengers are encouraged to dress in their best “hero” attire. Peninsula Depot, 1630 Mill St. W., Peninsula. 12:40 p.m.-2:05 p.m. $35. cvsr.com
CVSR’s Superheroes on the Train
Peninsula Depot 1630 Mill Street W., Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & That“Inside Outside: Colors of Experience” Opening Reception
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatFRESH 2019 Juried Art Exibition
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Almost, Maine”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatLouisville’s Ahh Gallery’s Three-Person Show Opening
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyReception for "Bits & Pieces: The Illustration of Red Nose Studio"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatBook Club: Reading Under the Roof Cloud
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatLunch with Benjamin Zander
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicLES DÈLICES Leuven Songbook
-
Saturday
-
Kids & FamilySuper Science Saturday- Fun Physics
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Costume Party Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyThe Winter Defiance Hoopla at Oddmall Oddpost: Assembly of Odd!
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSoup Hike
-
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAkron Zoo’s 33rd annual Snow Bowl
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatView the Blood Moon: Lunar Eclipse
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatCVSR’s Superheroes on the Train
-
Monday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatMartin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatMartin Luther King Jr. Day
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatMartin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatTuesday Musical presents Calidore Quartet with Inon Barnatan, Piano
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Almost, Maine”
-