For all ages and their grown-ups, Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy inspires transformation through creativity. Celebrate King’s vision by recharging your imagination with hands-on art activities, games and storytelling, paired with artists from the museum’s contemporary collection. No Registration required. Adults must be accompanied by a child. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 1-4 p.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
