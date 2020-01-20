Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

to Google Calendar - Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 2020-01-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 2020-01-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 2020-01-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 2020-01-20 13:00:00

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

For all ages and their grown-ups, Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy inspires transformation through creativity. Celebrate King’s vision by recharging your imagination with hands-on art activities, games and storytelling, paired with artists from the museum’s contemporary collection. No Registration required. Adults must be accompanied by a child. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 1-4 p.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org

Info

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 2020-01-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 2020-01-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 2020-01-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 2020-01-20 13:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

January 16, 2020

Friday

January 17, 2020

Saturday

January 18, 2020

Sunday

January 19, 2020

Monday

January 20, 2020

Tuesday

January 21, 2020

Wednesday

January 22, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser