Open Studio: Snowflakes, Snowmen & 3D Painting

to Google Calendar - Open Studio: Snowflakes, Snowmen & 3D Painting - 2019-01-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Studio: Snowflakes, Snowmen & 3D Painting - 2019-01-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Studio: Snowflakes, Snowmen & 3D Painting - 2019-01-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - Open Studio: Snowflakes, Snowmen & 3D Painting - 2019-01-20 13:00:00

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Stop by the studio and create a 3D image of a snowflake, snowman or anything else you can think of, using a 3D painting technique that gives value to your image. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 1-4 p.m. $10-$25. akronartworks.com

Info
Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Open Studio: Snowflakes, Snowmen & 3D Painting - 2019-01-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Studio: Snowflakes, Snowmen & 3D Painting - 2019-01-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Studio: Snowflakes, Snowmen & 3D Painting - 2019-01-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - Open Studio: Snowflakes, Snowmen & 3D Painting - 2019-01-20 13:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Friday

January 18, 2019

Saturday

January 19, 2019

Sunday

January 20, 2019

Monday

January 21, 2019

Tuesday

January 22, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail