View the Blood Moon: Lunar Eclipse

to Google Calendar - View the Blood Moon: Lunar Eclipse - 2019-01-20 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - View the Blood Moon: Lunar Eclipse - 2019-01-20 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - View the Blood Moon: Lunar Eclipse - 2019-01-20 10:30:00 iCalendar - View the Blood Moon: Lunar Eclipse - 2019-01-20 10:30:00

Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Road, Akron, Ohio 44319

Join an indoor talk about the moon, the eclipse and why it's called a blood moon. After the talk, view the eclipsing full moon, then warm up with some hot cocoa. Program is held if conditions are right. Call 330-865-8060 after 4 p.m. the day of the program for status. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. 10:30-11 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info
Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Road, Akron, Ohio 44319 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - View the Blood Moon: Lunar Eclipse - 2019-01-20 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - View the Blood Moon: Lunar Eclipse - 2019-01-20 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - View the Blood Moon: Lunar Eclipse - 2019-01-20 10:30:00 iCalendar - View the Blood Moon: Lunar Eclipse - 2019-01-20 10:30:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Friday

January 18, 2019

Saturday

January 19, 2019

Sunday

January 20, 2019

Monday

January 21, 2019

Tuesday

January 22, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail