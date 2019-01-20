View the Blood Moon: Lunar Eclipse

Join an indoor talk about the moon, the eclipse and why it's called a blood moon. After the talk, view the eclipsing full moon, then warm up with some hot cocoa. Program is held if conditions are right. Call 330-865-8060 after 4 p.m. the day of the program for status. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. 10:30-11 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org