Zentangle: Reverse your Tangle

Teens ages 15 and over: Reverse your tangle, try a little white on black and leave with a kit to reverse tangle at home. Tangle your way through the eight steps of the Zentangle method, an easy-to-learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. All materials are included. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 4:30-6:15 p.m. $22. akronartworks.com