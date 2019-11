Gervasi Vineyard Cucina Classes

Enjoy hands-on cooking classes in the Villa Grande’s active professional prep kitchen for cutting-edge culinary education from Gervasi Vineyard’s seasoned chef instructors. A three-hour session includes time to enjoy your culinary class buffet along with a glass of wine, as well as a recipe packet to help re-create the experience at home. Gervasi Vineyard, The Villa Grande, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. $90. gervasivineyard.com