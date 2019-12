38th Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show

This handcrafted show has been a tradition in Akron, featuring 106 quality, handcrafted artisans from across the country. Find perfect gifts for everyone on your holiday list, while sampling holiday treats and enjoying the sights and sounds of the season. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. $4.50-$5. For details, visit uakron.edu.