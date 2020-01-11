This long-running blues-rock combo was formed in Kent in 1969. Lovingly called “The Numbers Band” by audiences, their original lineup also included guitarist-keyboardist Hank Smith, bassist Greg Colbert and drummer Tim Hudson. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com
Jilly’s presents “15 60 75” The Numbers Band
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
