Jilly’s presents “15 60 75” The Numbers Band

This long-running blues-rock combo was formed in Kent in 1969. Lovingly called “The Numbers Band” by audiences, their original lineup also included guitarist-keyboardist Hank Smith, bassist Greg Colbert and drummer Tim Hudson. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

