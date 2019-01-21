Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy inspires transformation through creativity. Celebrate King’s vision by recharging your imagination with hands-on art activities, games and storytelling paired with artists from the museum’s contemporary collection. No registration is required. Gallery admission is free for all. Adults must be accompanied by a child. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 1-4 p.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
