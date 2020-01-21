Tuesday Musical presents Venezuela's Gabriela Montero

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

1/21 Tuesday Musical presents Venezuela's Gabriela Montero% Her visionary interpretations and unique compositional gifts have garnered Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero a devoted following on the world stage. For President Barack Obama’s first inauguration, she joined Itzhak Perlman, Yo-Yo Ma and Anthony McGill to perform “Air” and “Simple Gifts,” composed for the occasion by John Williams. Stage Door of E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $45. tuesdaymusical.org

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
