1/21 Tuesday Musical presents Venezuela's Gabriela Montero% Her visionary interpretations and unique compositional gifts have garnered Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero a devoted following on the world stage. For President Barack Obama’s first inauguration, she joined Itzhak Perlman, Yo-Yo Ma and Anthony McGill to perform “Air” and “Simple Gifts,” composed for the occasion by John Williams. Stage Door of E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $45. tuesdaymusical.org