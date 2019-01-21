Woodpecker Feeder Workshop

to Google Calendar - Woodpecker Feeder Workshop - 2019-01-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodpecker Feeder Workshop - 2019-01-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodpecker Feeder Workshop - 2019-01-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - Woodpecker Feeder Workshop - 2019-01-21 13:00:00

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Join a naturalist to learn how to attract woodpeckers, nuthatches and other birds to your yard and create a take-home bird feeder, while supplies last. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 1-2 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info
F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
to Google Calendar - Woodpecker Feeder Workshop - 2019-01-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woodpecker Feeder Workshop - 2019-01-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woodpecker Feeder Workshop - 2019-01-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - Woodpecker Feeder Workshop - 2019-01-21 13:00:00
330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Friday

January 18, 2019

Saturday

January 19, 2019

Sunday

January 20, 2019

Monday

January 21, 2019

Tuesday

January 22, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail