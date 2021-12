“A Honky Tonk Holiday featuring the Shootouts with the Steel Blossoms”

This event marks the 13th annual Ryan Humbert Holiday Extravaganza and features a festive mix of holiday classics as well as songs from the Shootouts and Steel Blossoms catalogs. Akron Civic Theatre, Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com