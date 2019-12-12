Johann Sebastian Bach’s festive Christmas Oratorio is a feast of orchestral colors with trumpets, timpani, flutes, oboes, bassoons and strings. Guest Conductor Julian Wachner, along with Concertmaster Olivier Brault, leads parts one, two, five and six of the oratorio. Enjoy a pre-concert talk with timpanist Matthew Bassett and cellist René Schiffer one hour before the concert. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $10-$75. apollosfire.org
Apollo’s Fire presents Bach’s Christmas Oratorio
St. Paul's Episcopal Church 1361 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44313
