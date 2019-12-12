Full Moon Hike and Fire

Springfield Bog Metro Park 1400 Portage Line Road, Akron, Ohio 44312

Under the glow of a full moon, soak in the sights, sounds and crisp air as you walk the trail. Following the hike, enjoy some hot chocolate and perhaps a campfire. Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road, Springfield Township, 7-9 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Springfield Bog Metro Park 1400 Portage Line Road, Akron, Ohio 44312 View Map
